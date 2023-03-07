Michael Flynn: You’re playing for your Walsall futures

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The boss wants to see which players are “up for the fight” of trying to reignite a campaign which has seen momentum stall during a 10-match winless run in all competitions.

Flynn said: “There may be some who think because we aren’t likely to reach the play-offs, they don’t want to put their bodies on the line, we will find that out in the next eight or nine weeks.

“Also, those who can’t handle the pressure – this is the stage of the season when we find that out as well.

“We need people who are up for it, whatever position we are in. There are players out of contract at the end of the season, or even the ones who are in contract, if they don’t perform or lose their standards then I can move them out.”

Walsall’s chances of ending their barren spell against Bradford tonight will depend on their ability to stop their former striker Andy Cook.

The 32-year-old, who scored 18 goals during the 2018-19 campaign for the Saddlers, has netted six in his last seven outings to take his tally for the term to 19.

Cook and winger Scott Banks both scored in stoppage time as the Bantams struck late to beat Colchester 2-0 on Saturday. A win tonight would see them climb into the automatic promotion places.

Banks said: “When you’re on a great run, you just want the games to keep coming thick and fast.