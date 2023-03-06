Walsall 0 Barrow 1 - Player ratings

Manny Monthe and Robbie Gotts

Owen Evans

Made a good early block and could do little about the goal. Beaten early in the second half, though the ball hit the post, but not a bad game. Could have been protected better by defence.

Under pressure 7

Hayden White

Distribution was poor and sloppy at times in common with his team-mates. Improved second half but overall not his best game.

Below par 5

Donervon Daniels

Didn’t command defence in the way he often does, beaten too easily and won’t be pleased at his own performance or that of the team’s.

Poor game 5

Manny Monthe

Not impressive in front of the home fans, though he wasn’t alone there in a poor team performance.

Ineffective 5

Liam Kinsella

Taken off in a tactical move in the first half. Looked tidy up until then but didn’t have much time to make an impact.

Tidy 6

Tom Knowles

Some good touches early on but sometimes looks like a luxury player

Creative 6

Brandon Comley

Always busy and trying to create chances for the forwards but got a bit frustrated with the game.

Busy game 6

Oisin McEntee

Another player sacrificed in a first half tactical switch. Not much chance to get into the game in 33 minutes.

Struggled early on 6

Matty Stevens

Seemed to be playing up front on his own early on, tried to create chances for himself but didn’t see much of the ball. Had some good touches but no chances.

Toiled in vain 6

Taylor Allen

Started well, creating a chance and getting on the end of one. Taken off at half-time

Productive first half 7

Isaac Hutchinson

Had a chance at the end well saved but in and out of the game and like Knowles, not always an end product but always full of running.

Dangerous at times 6

Substitutes

Liam Gordon (for Allen, 45 ) 7; Conor Wilkinson (for Stevens, 45) 6; Andy Williams (for Willmott, 54) 5; Jacob Maddox (for Kinsella, 33) 6; Robbie Willmott (for McEntee, 33) 6.