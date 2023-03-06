Donervon Daniels understands Walsall frustration

Donervon Daniels and George Ray

Daniels criticised his team's – and his own performance, saying they were all guilty of being sloppy at times and giving away the ball.

He said: "We can understand their frustration because we share it as a team. I thought Barrow were there for the taking.

"We had a lot of possession but didn’t pass it quick enough and at times we were sloppy on the ball, myself included, especially in the first half

"And I don't think we got enough shots in which is always going to frustrate the fans as they like to see them more than anything, particularly when we are at home.