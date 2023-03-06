Notification Settings

Donervon Daniels understands Walsall frustration

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall captain Donervon Daniels said he understood the Walsall fans' frustration on Saturday after the disappointment of defeat against Barrow.

Donervon Daniels and George Ray
Daniels criticised his team's – and his own performance, saying they were all guilty of being sloppy at times and giving away the ball.

He said: "We can understand their frustration because we share it as a team. I thought Barrow were there for the taking.

"We had a lot of possession but didn’t pass it quick enough and at times we were sloppy on the ball, myself included, especially in the first half

"And I don't think we got enough shots in which is always going to frustrate the fans as they like to see them more than anything, particularly when we are at home.

"We have to believe in what we are doing on the training pitch but fans don't see that so it is up to us to take it out there and show them what we have been doing."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

