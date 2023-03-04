Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Yann Songo’o is taking it game by game

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall defender Yann Songo’o says the team are approaching every game the same, as they reach the run-in to the end of the season.

Yann Songo'o
Yann Songo'o

The Saddlers sit 10 points off the play-offs, still with games on hand on teams in those positions, and are at home to fellow hopefuls Barrow today.

But Songo’o, who joined the Saddlers on loan in January, said the players are not focusing on that.

He said: “At this stage of the season, every game is a tough one, you could say they are all cup finals.

“But as players we can’t think about that when we go into them, we have to concentrate on our on-field performance.

“They are all winnable games but we can’t think where we will be if we do win them, we have to get the results first and let the table take care of itself.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News