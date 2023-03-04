Walsall's Yann Songo’o is taking it game by game

Yann Songo'o

The Saddlers sit 10 points off the play-offs, still with games on hand on teams in those positions, and are at home to fellow hopefuls Barrow today.

But Songo’o, who joined the Saddlers on loan in January, said the players are not focusing on that.

He said: “At this stage of the season, every game is a tough one, you could say they are all cup finals.

“But as players we can’t think about that when we go into them, we have to concentrate on our on-field performance.