Walsall boss Michael Flynn happy to 'win ugly' in bid to push on

Walsall in action during the reverse fixture at Barrow (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers welcome the Bluebirds to the Bescot Stadium in League Two today hoping for a win to push on towards the play-off places.

Barrow themselves are just above Walsall who can go within two points of them if they can win.

Flynn acknowledges the race for the play-offs is a ‘scrap’ between a number of teams and said at the moment he is desperate for his side to end their habit of drawing games.

He said: “I think I am in the club’s record books for the most successive draws as a manager – at least you can say that’s something I have achieved. But, seriously, I’d much rather take an ugly win – I will take one where we don’t deserve to because it gets us going.

“We need a bit of luck – every team does and if we had got the penalties we could have had instead of the two we had against us at Hartlepool, we could be in a different position now.

“Just look at Jamille (Matt), he has been pushed and shoved in the games he has played for us and we have been given nothing so if things even themselves out over a season we will have a few penalties in the next games.

“But we talk about things like that, I’d rather see actions and points on the board.”

Flynn said he doesn’t talk on the training ground or elsewhere to the players about getting into the play-offs and what they need to do to get there. He said: “We focus on winning games, not how many we need to get there. but each individual one.

“As a manager I do set some targets and I’d like us to get to the 50-point-mark as soon as possible because that generally means you are safe.

“Once you get there that is another box ticked.

“In our case we are looking up not down but to get to that 50-point-mark would mean another two or three wins and we certainly need those at the moment.

“But there’s no easy game, near enough everybody has something to play for, including Barrow and certainly Bradford who we play on Tuesday.