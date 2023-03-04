Walsall 0 Barrow 1 - Report

Dejected Saddlers as Billy Waters scores

A first half goal from Bill Waters for Barrow lifted their chances of getting into the end of season play offs - something which is seemingly unlikely now for Walsall

The Saddlers went into the game with a record of just three defeats in 21 games would often mean promotion form but too many of these for Walsall have been drawn.

Barrow drew 1-1 with Salford on Tuesday and there was no place in the squad for former Walsall forward Josh Gordon who played 107 games at the Bescot Stadium between 2018-2021. He was recovering from a hamstring injury. The Bluebird's record signing in forward Ged Garner dropped to the bench.

Walsall v Barrow

Walsall started again without Jamille Matt up front. Oisin McEntee and Liam Kinsella came into the starting eleven, Yann Songo'o and Robbie Willmott dropped to the bench after starting at Hartlepool,

Analysis

Barrow started the game the better and could have took the lead on two minutes as Jake Young went on a long run down the right, cutting in and seeing his shot saved by Owen Evans.

Walsall were playing with just Matty Stevens as a recognised striker and he didn't see much of the ball in the first half - The Saddlers did create a few problems from Taylor Allen's free kicks and Allen himself saw a header from a Tom Knowles cross tipped over though the flag was up.

Hayden White and Billy Waters

The Bluebirds did look dangerous going forward but Walsall didn't seem capable of cutting out that threat before it turned into serious danger and on 21 minutes the visitors opened the soring.

Ben Whitfield carried the ball forward to the edge of the area and his shot deflected into the path of Billy Waters who made no mistake from close range.

Just a minute before half time Waters could have made it two when the ball came in from the right and he connected, sending the ball just over the bar.

There were two early let offs in the second half for Walsall as well when just after the re-start Sam McClelland's shot was cleared off the line at the last gasp from Tom Knowles and then a Rory Feely header hit the post.

Billy Waters scores

Walsall brought on Liam Gordon at half time, one of two changes and he put in a good cross from the left on 50 minutes which Robbie Willmott connected with but he couldn't direct it towards goal.

And that summed up Walsall's frustration as they then took Willmott off for Andy Williams three minutes later in a desperate attempt to find a winning formula as the fans' frustration grew.

But they didn't seem to have any poise in front of goal, Gordon moving well and crossing in from the left but very little threat from elsewhere.

They did have a shout for a penalty when Wilkinson went down in the area but nothing was give.

Tom Knowles and Robbie Gotts

The attacks they did have became increasingly frantic and Barrow seemed content as the game went on to soak up any pressure and settle for their one goal lead, as well as time waste.

Knowles saw a tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Paul Farman and the corner came to nothing and then he saved low from Isaac Hutchinson deep into injury time which summed up the Saddler's afternoon.

Key points

2 Barrow almost in front as Jake Young goes on a long run down the right, cuts in and his shot is saved by the legs of Owen Evans

21 Barrow score through Billy Waters who gets hold of a deflected shot from Ben Whitfield and makes no mistake 1-0

44 Billy Waters sends a shot just over the bar for Barrow who could have been two ahead

46 Double let off for Walsall as Tom Knowles clears the ball off the line from a header by Sam McClelland, Then immediately after from a throw in Rory Feely's header hits the post

50 Liam Gordon cross for Walsall but Robbie Willmott can't direct his shot from inside the box towards goal.

94 Isaac Hutchinson sees a low shot saved by goalkeeper Paul Farman, Walsall's last chance of the game.

Teams:

Walsall (3-5-2)

Evans (GK), White, Daniels, Monthe, Kinsella (Maddox 33) Knowles, Comley, McEntee (Willmott 33, Williams 54) Stevens (Wilkinson 45), Allen (Gordon 45) Hutchinson

Subs not used: Low, Songo'o

Barrow (3-4-1-2)

Farman, Brough, McClelland, Canavan, Waters (White 63) Gotts, Foley, Feely (Warren 63), Ray, Young (Garner 63), Whitfield (Neal 80)

Subs not used: Warren, Lillis (GK)