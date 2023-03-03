Walsall v Barrow preview: Saddlers’ hard yards to get over Hartlepool hangover

Hartlepool v Walsall (Owen Russell)

He saw his Saddlers side throw away a two-goal lead in injury time and cut a frustrated figure afterwards, as they got further behind in what is becoming an increasingly unlikely play-off push.

But Flynn is never down for long and was looking forward to getting down to some ‘hard graft’ at Essington to get to the bottom of defensive errors which cost his side dear.

A week before, the conundrum was at the other end of the field as Walsall couldn’t score.

But three good goals at Hartlepool would have pleased their manager, if not the way they twice failed to manage a two-goal lead and slumped to a record sixth draw in succession.

Flynn said: “We are in a funny time at the moment with all the draws, but we have to snap out of it and get on with it.

“They have to learn from it because it wasn’t good enough.

“In all the games we have drawn, we could have won them – we had chances to do so – but we have to put them behind us.

“For the players, it is their job – you can either shrink and hide or come out fighting, which they will do, I have no doubt about that.”

Saturday’s opponents Barrow haven’t had the luxury of a midweek free from a game – they drew 1-1 at Salford on Tuesday to leave them five points ahead of Walsall, albeit having played three games more.

So tomorrow’s game is yet another must win for the Saddlers and they may have forward Jamille Matt back after he missed the Hartlepool game with a shoulder injury he sustained in the 0-0 draw with Crewe.

Matt is yet to open his account for the Saddlers, but strike partner Matty Stevens did so at Hartlepool with a neat finish in the second half.

If fit, Walsall may come up against former player Josh Gordon, who is thought to be close to coming back from a hamstring injury.

He netted 27 goals in 123 appearances for Walsall during three seasons at the Bescot Stadium, including ending the 2019-20 as top scorer, which he is at the moment with Barrow.

Current Barrow manager Pete Wild hasn’t had a conventional route into football management

The 38-year-old didn’t have a professional playing career – only playing amateur football until taking up coaching at the age of 18. On his CV he lists being an apprentice car mechanic and a tree surgeon as well as working in his parent’s pubs.

He started coaching at Oldham Athletic’s academy and had a three-year spell managing the England Amputee team.