Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn says Walsall need a win for the fans

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn has urged Walsall’s players and fans to put the disappointment of Hartlepool behind them.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

His team had the luxury of a free week from a Tuesday game before they take on Barrow tomorrow.

Flynn admitted after the 3-3 draw at in the North East the result would ‘take some getting over’ as they were 3-1 up in injury time.

He said: “As low as we were after that we need to put it behind us because there is always another game around the corner and in our case we have two home ones.

“The supporters were magnificent at Hartlepool as they have been all season away and at home.

“After six draws in a row we need a win and for them more than anything so there will be no time for a hangover.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News