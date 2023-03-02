Notification Settings

Matty Stevens: Walsall can bounce back

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall forward Matty Stevens is convinced Walsall have what it takes to maintain a play off push.

Matty Stevens
Matty Stevens

Stevens – who scored his first goal in a Saddlers shirt at Hartlepool – feels the team will learn from the experience of giving away two goals in injury time to draw a game they should have won.

The 25-year-old knows what it takes for a team to be successful, having helped Forest Green to the League Two title last season.

He said: “Saturday was a setback – I have been in and around this league and know what it takes for a team to be successful

“But we will learn from it and come back strong, I am convinced of that.

“Part of the reason me and the boss teamed up was a shared winning mentality and I can see that in the team as well.

“We just need to work hard and cut out anything like what happened at Hartlepool.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

