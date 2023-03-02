Matty Stevens: Walsall can bounce back

Matty Stevens

Stevens – who scored his first goal in a Saddlers shirt at Hartlepool – feels the team will learn from the experience of giving away two goals in injury time to draw a game they should have won.

The 25-year-old knows what it takes for a team to be successful, having helped Forest Green to the League Two title last season.

He said: “Saturday was a setback – I have been in and around this league and know what it takes for a team to be successful

“But we will learn from it and come back strong, I am convinced of that.

“Part of the reason me and the boss teamed up was a shared winning mentality and I can see that in the team as well.