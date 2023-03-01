Walsall's Matty Stevens wants to prove his worth

Matty Stevens and Priestley Farquharson

The 25-year-old scored his first goal for Walsall at Hartlepool to put them 3-1 up only to see the game end in a draw.

But Stevens – who suffered a long-term cruciate ligament problem last April – preferred to focus on the positives. He said: “That was obviously a boost for me, I enjoyed it and the finish was good I think.

“I have been building up to full fitness over the last few weeks and it felt really good (at Hartlepool), I think I am almost there.

“It has been quite a long road and a lot of hard work towards playing again and event when you do there is fitness and there is match fitness and I feel almost 100-per-cent.