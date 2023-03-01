Notification Settings

Walsall's Matty Stevens wants to prove his worth

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Matty Stevens believes his return to full fitness means Walsall fans will see the best of him in the coming weeks,

Matty Stevens and Priestley Farquharson
The 25-year-old scored his first goal for Walsall at Hartlepool to put them 3-1 up only to see the game end in a draw.

But Stevens – who suffered a long-term cruciate ligament problem last April – preferred to focus on the positives. He said: “That was obviously a boost for me, I enjoyed it and the finish was good I think.

“I have been building up to full fitness over the last few weeks and it felt really good (at Hartlepool), I think I am almost there.

“It has been quite a long road and a lot of hard work towards playing again and event when you do there is fitness and there is match fitness and I feel almost 100-per-cent.

"So hopefully the fans will see the best of me in the coming weeks – I know my first goal in a Walsall shirt came away from home but we have a couple of home fixtures coming up and hopefully there is more to come from me.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

