Walsall can bounce back from Hartlepool disappointment says Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn

Flynn openly criticised his defence after they conceded two goals in injury time to draw 3-3 after being 3-1 up going into it.

But he said his players had given everything for the cause so far this season and he had no doubt they would continue to do so.

He said: “We are in a funny time at the moment with all the draws, but we have to snap out of it and get on with it

“They have to learn from it because it wasn’t good enough but they have to learn from it.

“In all the games we have drawn we could have won them we had chances to do so but we have to put them behind us.