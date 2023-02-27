Walsall boss Michael Flynn is backing Matty Stevens to shine

Stevens scored a good goal on 71 minutes at the Victoria Ground to make the score 3-1 and seemingly put the result beyond doubt before a late capitulation saw the home side come back for a draw.

Flynn said: “I was really pleased for Matty, he has worked hard to get back to near full fitness and we saw at Hartlepool what he can do in terms of finishing – it was a great goal. I only wish it had been the one that meant we won the game because we would all have been going home a lot happier including Matty who was gutted for the team.