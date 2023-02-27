Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is backing Matty Stevens to shine

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said he felt sorry that Matty Stevens’ first goal for the club didn’t secure them the win at Hartlepool.

Matty Stevens has received backing from his boss

Stevens scored a good goal on 71 minutes at the Victoria Ground to make the score 3-1 and seemingly put the result beyond doubt before a late capitulation saw the home side come back for a draw.

Flynn said: “I was really pleased for Matty, he has worked hard to get back to near full fitness and we saw at Hartlepool what he can do in terms of finishing – it was a great goal. I only wish it had been the one that meant we won the game because we would all have been going home a lot happier including Matty who was gutted for the team.

“But I like to take the positives, we scored three good goals and they didn’t score one good one and like I said I think Matty will go on from there and show what a good signing he is.”

