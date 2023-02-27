Hartlepool 3-3 Walsall - player ratings

Tom Knowles celebrates his goal (Owen Russell)

Owen Evans

Had two penalties to save, which were put away well. Alert after Walsall’s second goal to make a great save.

Not at fault 7

Hayden White

Was criticised by his manager for pulling the shirt of an opposition player, which gave Hartlepool their first penalty – though it didn’t look clear cut to many.

Unlucky 6

Donervon Daniels

Again criticised by Michael Flynn for not clearing the final attack which led to the equaliser, although it was chaotic in the area.

Indecisive 6

Manny Monthe

Pretty solid all-round performance, although perhaps one who should have marshalled the final minutes better for the team.

Good contribution 7

Tom Knowles

Almost scored in the first 20 seconds and looked dangerous throughout. Very neat finish for his goal, but perhaps could have had more.

Dangerous 8

Brandon Comley

Set up Knowles’ first goal by running at defence before laying the ball off for him. Was very busy throughout and unlucky not to score with a long-range shot that hit the crossbar.

Industrious 8

Matty Stevens

Took his first goal for the club very well. Forced an error by the defender by turning him inside out and a great finish.

Deserved goal 7

Taylor Allen

Trying to get a regular starting place and did his cause no harm. Looked comfortable and creative if collectively at fault for last goal.

Assured 7

Isaac Hutchinson

Scored a great goal with an unstoppable shot after he had created space for himself. Always looked dangerous.

Great strike 8

Robbie Willmott

Decent supply from the set pieces and corners and looked to be contributing to what looked like a comfortable win before being taken off very late on.

Good supply 7

Yann Songo'o

Came back into the side in Jamille Matt’s absence and did well generally.

Good return 7

Substitutes