Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hartlepool 3-3 Walsall - player ratings

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Paul Jenkins rates the Walsall players after the draw at Hartlepool.

Tom Knowles celebrates his goal (Owen Russell)
Tom Knowles celebrates his goal (Owen Russell)

Owen Evans

Had two penalties to save, which were put away well. Alert after Walsall’s second goal to make a great save.

Not at fault 7

Hayden White

Was criticised by his manager for pulling the shirt of an opposition player, which gave Hartlepool their first penalty – though it didn’t look clear cut to many.

Unlucky 6

Donervon Daniels

Again criticised by Michael Flynn for not clearing the final attack which led to the equaliser, although it was chaotic in the area.

Indecisive 6

Manny Monthe

Pretty solid all-round performance, although perhaps one who should have marshalled the final minutes better for the team.

Good contribution 7

Tom Knowles

Almost scored in the first 20 seconds and looked dangerous throughout. Very neat finish for his goal, but perhaps could have had more.

Dangerous 8

Brandon Comley

Set up Knowles’ first goal by running at defence before laying the ball off for him. Was very busy throughout and unlucky not to score with a long-range shot that hit the crossbar.

Industrious 8

Matty Stevens

Took his first goal for the club very well. Forced an error by the defender by turning him inside out and a great finish.

Deserved goal 7

Taylor Allen

Trying to get a regular starting place and did his cause no harm. Looked comfortable and creative if collectively at fault for last goal.

Assured 7

Isaac Hutchinson

Scored a great goal with an unstoppable shot after he had created space for himself. Always looked dangerous.

Great strike 8

Robbie Willmott

Decent supply from the set pieces and corners and looked to be contributing to what looked like a comfortable win before being taken off very late on.

Good supply 7

Yann Songo'o

Came back into the side in Jamille Matt’s absence and did well generally.

Good return 7

Substitutes

Liam Kinsella (for Songo’o, 76) At fault for second penalty 6; Andy Williams (for Stevens, 80) Didn’t have much to do with game seemingly won 6; Douglas James-Taylor (for Willmott 93); Joe Low (for Knowles, 93). Not used: Riley, Gordon, McEntee.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News