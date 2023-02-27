Hartlepool 3-3 Walsall - player ratings

Owen Evans
Had two penalties to save, which were put away well. Alert after Walsall’s second goal to make a great save.
Not at fault 7
Hayden White
Was criticised by his manager for pulling the shirt of an opposition player, which gave Hartlepool their first penalty – though it didn’t look clear cut to many.
Unlucky 6
Donervon Daniels
Again criticised by Michael Flynn for not clearing the final attack which led to the equaliser, although it was chaotic in the area.
Indecisive 6
Manny Monthe
Pretty solid all-round performance, although perhaps one who should have marshalled the final minutes better for the team.
Good contribution 7
Tom Knowles
Almost scored in the first 20 seconds and looked dangerous throughout. Very neat finish for his goal, but perhaps could have had more.
Dangerous 8
Brandon Comley
Set up Knowles’ first goal by running at defence before laying the ball off for him. Was very busy throughout and unlucky not to score with a long-range shot that hit the crossbar.
Industrious 8
Matty Stevens
Took his first goal for the club very well. Forced an error by the defender by turning him inside out and a great finish.
Deserved goal 7
Taylor Allen
Trying to get a regular starting place and did his cause no harm. Looked comfortable and creative if collectively at fault for last goal.
Assured 7
Isaac Hutchinson
Scored a great goal with an unstoppable shot after he had created space for himself. Always looked dangerous.
Great strike 8
Robbie Willmott
Decent supply from the set pieces and corners and looked to be contributing to what looked like a comfortable win before being taken off very late on.
Good supply 7
Yann Songo'o
Came back into the side in Jamille Matt’s absence and did well generally.
Good return 7
Substitutes
Liam Kinsella (for Songo’o, 76) At fault for second penalty 6; Andy Williams (for Stevens, 80) Didn’t have much to do with game seemingly won 6; Douglas James-Taylor (for Willmott 93); Joe Low (for Knowles, 93). Not used: Riley, Gordon, McEntee.