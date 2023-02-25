Walsall's Liam Kinsella and Taylor Allen spurring each other on

Walsall's Taylor Allen

Allen was given a start against Crewe and impressed, and with Kinsella still out with an injury, he might have seen it as a chance to stake a claim for a regular place going into the last 16 games.

But he said he is just enjoying the competition for places with Kinsella and other members of the squad.

Allen has played the most games of any season in his time as a professional and said he just enjoys being involved.