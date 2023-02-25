Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Liam Kinsella and Taylor Allen spurring each other on

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall midfielders Taylor Allen and Liam Kinsella are spurring each other on in the fight for a starting shirt.

Walsall's Taylor Allen
Walsall's Taylor Allen

Allen was given a start against Crewe and impressed, and with Kinsella still out with an injury, he might have seen it as a chance to stake a claim for a regular place going into the last 16 games.

But he said he is just enjoying the competition for places with Kinsella and other members of the squad.

Allen has played the most games of any season in his time as a professional and said he just enjoys being involved.

He said: “I have had a good time this season and enjoyed it. Like everyone else I have had to fight for my place, we all do but me and Kins help each other out with advice and encouragement and it is always good to have that input and opinion.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News