Walsall boss Michael Flynn singles out players after conceding two late goals

Michael Flynn celebrates a goal with his players (Owen Russell)

Goals from Tom Knowles, Isaac Hutchinson and Matty Stevens had Walsall in a commanding position heading into stoppage time.

But Hartlepool levelled from the spot before Connor Jennings' late header rescued them a pioint.

Flynn singled out some of his senior players such as Hayden White, Liam Kinsella and Donervon Daniels for individual errors and fouls that ultimately led to goals.

He said: "I don't know why Hayden pulled a shirt in the area for the first penalty, Liam was the wrong side of his man and had to trip him and Donervon needed to put the ball out of play for the third goal.

"But we should have been out of sight by then we dominated the game and could have had four or five with people talking about the scoreline - now all they see is a draw."

Flynn did take some positives out of the game, including Stevens scoring his first goal for Walsall.

He said: "Matty took the goal well, it was a great strike by Hutch and a neat finish by Tom Knowles but it means nothing when you give those goals away in injury time.