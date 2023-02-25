Walsall boss Michael Flynn demands maximum effort for final games

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

His team have put together a consistent run and are fifth in the League Two form table from the last 20 games, of which they have won eight, drew nine and lost three.

But Flynn agrees there have been too many draws saying he would have preferred to have won three and lost two in the last five instead of the stalemates.

He said: “If anyone had said they would give me that, knowing how many draws there have been, I would have taken it.

“But as a club and as a team we are doing all we can to change things around – if we were sitting back and settling for draws it would be different but we have 16 cup finals now and need every point.”

Walsall travel to Hartlepool today, a team who are third from bottom in the division and fighting for their lives having played more games than their relegation rivals.

They were beaten 4-0 at Bescot on the opening day of the season and Hartlepool sacked manager Keith Curle this week, replacing him with former Shrewsbury boss John Askey.

Flynn said he didn’t know whether the change in management would mean a different formation for the home team or what Askey would come up with.

But he said he isn’t a believer in a ‘new manager bounce’ theory. He said: “As always we will concentrate on what we are going to do although obviously we do our homework on the opposition.

“But it is mainly about us as if we play the way we can, we can win and we should go into the game, or any, with confidence.”

Flynn revealed Jamille Matt is a doubt after coming off at half time of the Crewe game but strike partner Matty Stevens was getting up to full speed.