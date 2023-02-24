Michael Flynn wants Walsall players to 'fight for their shirts'

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Competition for places has increased in recent weeks, with new signings in January and players coming back from injury.

Liam Kinsella and Jacob Maddox are back in contention for the trip to Hartlepool tomorrow.

Flynn said: "When you have the shirt you will have to work hard to keep it and when you don't you have to work even harder to get it back - that will be the the case this weekend as much as any other.

"We may be without Jamille (Matt) as he went off when he was fouled and has pulled his shoulder - we will have to see if he is fit but again that might bring an opportunity for someone who again will have to fight for their place.