Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson hungry for more goals

Isaac Hutchinson plays with only one boot on and carrying the other

The midfielder is the top scorer of the campaign among the players who are left after Danny Johnson departed, and scored on Saturday to give the Saddlers the lead against Orient.

Hutchinson said he is enjoying playing regularly, but is hungry to bring even more goals to the team.

He said: “I’ve had a few loan spells in my career so far with being at Derby and this feels more permanent here – I really enjoy being in and around the first team set-up and the people I am working with