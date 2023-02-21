Notification Settings

Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson hungry for more goals

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Isaac Hutchinson is enjoying his football after getting a regular start for Walsall this season.

Isaac Hutchinson plays with only one boot on and carrying the other
The midfielder is the top scorer of the campaign among the players who are left after Danny Johnson departed, and scored on Saturday to give the Saddlers the lead against Orient.

Hutchinson said he is enjoying playing regularly, but is hungry to bring even more goals to the team.

He said: “I’ve had a few loan spells in my career so far with being at Derby and this feels more permanent here – I really enjoy being in and around the first team set-up and the people I am working with

“It was pleasing to get the goal on Saturday, I didn’t really think about it, just hit the ball and as it turns out hit it well. I think there is a lot more to come with that but we all need to add more goals to the mix.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

