The 30-year-old watched the Saddlers 1-1 draw with Newport County on Saturday and was shocked to find his wallet waiting for him at the Poundland Stadium.

Swift had all but lost hope of retrieving the lost item and subsequently cancelled his bank cards.

Not only that, it was returned with a handwritten note signed by Curbishley himself!

The letter read: ‘Dear Oli, hope this finds you well. I found your wallet on a tube in London. Hopefully it has not caused you too much stress. Now you can get in to see your team!!’

Curbishley managed almost 800 games after a playing career that saw him play for six clubs over 18 years.

Alan curbishly, of all people , found my wallet on the tube in London and sent it to bescot. What a bloke 🙏🏼😅 pic.twitter.com/6APMQPl5Mi — Oli Swift (@oliswift_182) February 18, 2023

Talk about a stroke of luck! The die-hard Saddler is still in shock, he told swns:

"On Saturday I was at the Walsall match with my sister. She was at the ticket office getting a ticket when someone recognised her surname and asked did your brother lose his wallet in London?" recalled Swift.

"I was already in the match and she called me to ask could the wallet be mine, I said yes, and then she told me Alan Curbishley had found it and posted it to the club.