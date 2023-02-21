Michael Flynn: Walsall must keep believing

Michael Flynn

Flynn was disappointed one of the 16 shots his side had didn't go in, but said nobody could fault their effort and endeavours in trying to win games.

"We have a team who are solid at the back and give everything for the cause and one of the games things will go for us," said Flynn.

"I will take the positives, like the clean sheet and on another night one of those chances would have come off but it wasn't tonight.

"We have to keep believing, if we win our games in hand we will be one point off the play offs, we're not losing games, as I said we are looking solid and one will go in for us soon."