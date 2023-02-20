Walsall boss Michael Flynn welcomes back ‘clever’ Joe Riley

Joe Riley

Riley came on as a second half substitute against Newport – his first competitive game since joining from Carlisle in July last year.

The 26-year-old appeared in a pre-season friendly against Villa but suffered a long-term tendon injury which meant he had not played another game up until Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Flynn said: “It was good to get Joe on the park, he has worked really hard to get to where he is and it’s always bad for a footballer not to play through injury – especially for that long.

“He is a clever player and showed some good touches when he came on.