Walsall 1 Newport 1 - Player ratings

Owen Evans
Made a very good save just before the goal when he got down at his near post to block a shot but was caught with the defence for the equaliser,
Steady 7
Hayden White
Performed well in defence and got forward to support the defenders.
Decent performance 7
Liam Gordon
Fairly quiet though tried to get involved in the game throughout. Provided some decent service but faded later on.
In and out of game 7
Donervon Daniels
Solid at the back, helping to ensure Newport had few chances apart from the goal which wasn’t defended well overall by the backline.
Solid 7
Manny Monthe
Contributed to the Walsall goal and a very busy performance in which he was always there to break up Newport attacks or provide assists for the forwards.
Useful all round 8
Tom Knowles
Full of running throughout the game and unlucky not to win it with a shot just before the end.
Possibly needs more end product as his manager has said
Energetic 8
Brandon Comley
Contributed to attack and defence although found it hard against a tough Newport side who snuffed out attacks. Lost his man for the goal.
Found it tough 6
Jamille Matt
Some useful touches but badly needs a goal, especially in front of the home fans to welcome him to the club.
Lacklustre 6
Matty Stevens
Like Matt needs a goal though uses weight effectively in laying off the ball for others. Didn’t really have any chances himself.
Needs confidence 6
Isaac Hutchinson
Scored a great goal and looked like he could have got another one – along with Knowles was very creative.
Fine strike 7
Joe Low
Had a good chance in the first half but keeper denied him well, generally tidy
Denied 8
Substitutes
Joe Riley (for Stevens, 66) Competitive debut for Walsall and first appearance this season - looked assured 7; Douglas James-Taylor (for Gordon 66).Not really involved much 7;
Not used: Allen, McEntee, Songo’o, Williams, Smith (GK)