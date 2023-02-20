Walsall 1 Newport 1 - Player ratings

Tom Knowles

Owen Evans

Made a very good save just before the goal when he got down at his near post to block a shot but was caught with the defence for the equaliser,

Steady 7

Hayden White

Performed well in defence and got forward to support the defenders.

Decent performance 7

Liam Gordon

Fairly quiet though tried to get involved in the game throughout. Provided some decent service but faded later on.

In and out of game 7

Donervon Daniels

Solid at the back, helping to ensure Newport had few chances apart from the goal which wasn’t defended well overall by the backline.

Solid 7

Manny Monthe

Contributed to the Walsall goal and a very busy performance in which he was always there to break up Newport attacks or provide assists for the forwards.

Useful all round 8

Tom Knowles

Full of running throughout the game and unlucky not to win it with a shot just before the end.

Possibly needs more end product as his manager has said

Energetic 8

Brandon Comley

Contributed to attack and defence although found it hard against a tough Newport side who snuffed out attacks. Lost his man for the goal.

Found it tough 6

Jamille Matt

Some useful touches but badly needs a goal, especially in front of the home fans to welcome him to the club.

Lacklustre 6

Matty Stevens

Like Matt needs a goal though uses weight effectively in laying off the ball for others. Didn’t really have any chances himself.

Needs confidence 6

Isaac Hutchinson

Scored a great goal and looked like he could have got another one – along with Knowles was very creative.

Fine strike 7

Joe Low

Had a good chance in the first half but keeper denied him well, generally tidy

Denied 8

Substitutes

Joe Riley (for Stevens, 66) Competitive debut for Walsall and first appearance this season - looked assured 7; Douglas James-Taylor (for Gordon 66).Not really involved much 7;