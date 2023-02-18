Walsall boss Michael Flynn: We need to kill teams off

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

His side went in front through Isaac Hutchinson's superb first half strike - before former Saddler Cameron Norman earned a point for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

However, Walsall had chances to extend their lead before County levelled - and Flynn wants his side to start killing teams off.

He said: "I've said it all season that we need to kill teams off and we certainly needed to do it today.

"They didn't look like scoring in the first half or for large parts of the second and the one they did get was due a large part to sloppy defending by us as the lad got free to put the ball home.

"They could have won it as well - not that they would have deserved to - if the final pass had been there late on when their strike was free it could have been the winner

"We need to be a bit more direct and by that I mean not taking so many passes before we shoot or releasing the ball earlier for someone to have a shot.