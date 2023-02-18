Walsall 1 Newport County 1 - Report

Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson celebrates his goal

Isaac Hutchinson had given them a first half lead with a great finish but they were pegged back by a Newport side who made five substitutions and looked a lot more positive in the second half.

After they had levelled, Newport pressed for the winner and Walsall had to settle for a point in the first of two games they had hoped to win.

Analysis

Michael Flynn celebrated a year in charge on Wednesday and was facing the club where he enjoyed success, having taken County to Wembley play off finals in 2019 and 2021.

He is looking to take Walsall into the play-offs this season and this game – and the one at home to Crewe on Tuesday – were considered 'must wins' if they were to push on towards those positions.

Jamille Matt started against his old club, with Robbie Willmott – on loan from County – not in the squad under the terms of the agreement between the two clubs.

A chance for Walsall's Matty Stevens

In the corresponding fixture at Rodney Parade in August, an own goal gave Walsall a 1-0 win - and heading into this one County sat just below the Saddlers in the table and unbeaten in three games.

Walsall started the better in a scrappy first half and looked the more likely to score though chances were at a premium early on.

The first one came to Walsall on nine minutes when Tom Knowles found Joe Low in the area. It looked like he would go on and score but Nick Townsend in the Newport goal blocked the shot.

On 25 minutes a good through ball by Knowles breaking from midfield found Matty Stevens who saw two shots blocked by defenders.

Newport were not really threatening the Walsall goal and when they tried to, Owen Evans easily handled any shots or crosses.

Isaac Hutchinson taunts the Newport fans after scoring

It was important Walsall didn't panic in their pursuit of the breakthrough and they didn't, with some good build up play around the Newport box making it look like the opening goal would come.

And it did on 31 minutes when Manny Monthe put the ball into the area, with Matt seemingly being held back by defenders and a shout for a penalty going up.

However, the ball came out to Hutchinson just outside the area and he slammed it home on the half volley to make it 1-0 at half time

Newport made four substitutions at the break in a bid to become more attacking and one of them – Matt Baker – was just wide with a half volley a few minutes into the half.

Isaac Hutchinson plays with only one boot on while carrying the other

The game remained scrappy with Walsall searching for the second goal which would give them a cushion.

Knowles again looked the most likely to create chances but he was frustrated by the Newport defence.

The longer it went on at 1-0 it was always going to be dangerous for Saddlers and Newport had a good spell from which they eventually scored.

On 76 minutes the dangerous Will Evans unleashed a shot which was well saved by his namesake Owen in the Walsall goal.

Walsall's Donervon Daniels and Scot Bennett

From the eventual corner though taken by Adam Lewis the ball came out to Cameron Norman who scored.

Walsall were increasingly desperate after this, looking for an elusive second goal that would support their play off push. Knowles again came the closest on 90 minutes when his curling free kick from 25 yards was parried away by Townsend.

Key points

9 Knowles free kick just in Newport half launched by Knowles and Low picked it up in area but saw his shot blocked by Townsend

31 GOAL Monthe put the ball into the area and there was a shout for a penalty as Matt was being held back but the ball rebounded out to Isaac Hutchinson who slammed it home to make it 1-0.

48 Baker puts shot just wide of Walsall post for Newport.

76 Will Evans with a good shot for Newport which Owen Evans does well to get down and save at his near post

77 Goal Adam Lewis with a corner and the ball comes out to Cameron Norman who shoots it home

82 Walsall fail to clear a Newport attack and Will Evans flashes a shot across goal which goes wide.

90 Knowles free kick for Walsall around 25 yards out well save by Townsend who parried it away.

Teams

Walsall: 3-4-1-2 Evans; White; Gordon (Riley 66); Daniels; Monthe; Knowles; Comley; Matt; Stevens (James-Taylor 66); Hutchinson; Low

Subs not used: Smith (GK); Williams; McEntee; Allen; Songo'o

Newport (3-5-2)Townsend; Norman; Clarke (Evans 45); Farquharson; Bogle; Kavanagh (Baker 45); Bennett (Lewis 45, McNeill 81); Charsley (Zanazal 45); Moriah-Welsh; Lewis; Demetriou