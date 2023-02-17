Walsall v Newport County preview: Michael Flynn looking to celebrate anniversary with victory

Walsall manager Michael Flynn

On the pitch, Saddlers were in 18th place in League Two, now they are 15th – there is only three places difference.

But Walsall were then in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap, now they are looking upwards at a play-off push with games in hand.

The fact there has been some disappointment Walsall aren’t higher up the table says more about them only losing two league games in 13 rather than disgruntlement over the team or manager.

Indeed, if you had told Walsall fans they would be in this position one year ago – with a run to the fourth round of the FA Cup and a tie against Leicester thrown in – the majority would have taken it.

Flynn reflected on his year in charge as he got ready for another big game with the team he joined Saddlers from, Newport, tomorrow.

After playing for County, the Welshman took his hometown club to two play-off finals before joining the Saddlers, where he has targeted more play-off action.

He said: “I have enjoyed it here and had a great time. This is a really well-run club, on and off the field, and a lot has happened since I joined.

“We have had the American investment and the subsequent securing of the freehold on the ground and I have been supported all the way when it has come to bringing in players and staff.

“Leigh (Pomlett) has been great and we have a fabulous working relationship, and of course the supporters – I just hope we can build on what we have achieved this season for all of them.”

Flynn also reflected on his time at Newport and said he was looking forward to coming up against them tomorrow.

He said: “I had a wonderful time at Newport as a player and a manager. I will always have plenty of respect for what is a proper football club which has been through the mill down the years but come out the other side.

“They will be tough to beat, as always. They are in a decent little run and will probably see Walsall, or me as their former manager, as a scalp so it will be an interesting game.”

Flynn admits Walsall are not scoring enough goals at the moment and said it is something he is looking to put right on the training ground.

He said: “For whatever reason we are not scoring goals and obviously that is what will win you matches.

“Against Orient we created chances, mainly in the first half admittedly, and the same against Colchester where I thought we were the better team.

“But it needs someone to get on the end of them or have more shots, anything like that to give us a chance to score because at the moment we are lacking goals.”