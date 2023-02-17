Hard work will soon pay off with win says Walsall's Brandon Comley

Brandon Comley

Comley has been in the starting line up for the last three games as he tries to cement his place in what is an enlarged Walsall squad after the January transfer window.

The Montserrat international said the quality of Walsall’s play and their work-rate has been excellent in the last three games but they just needed to find the goals.

He said: “I felt things went well at Colchester and with a bit more luck and one going for us we could have won the games as we certainly created chances.

“Against Orient we possibly took the lead too soon against the leaders who were always going to come back at us. We probably needed another goal in all honesty.

“Now we have two home games (against Newport and Crewe) to try and find that extra bit up front and it will be up to the midfield to help supply it.