Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson's injury not as bad as first feared

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall have been given an injury boost after a scan revealed forward Conor Wilkinson’s injury from the Leyton Orient game was not as serious as many people thought.

Conor Wilkinson was stretchered off in the draw with Leyton Orient
Wilkinson went down in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw with the league leaders and was visibly upset as he was stretchered off the field.

The 26-year-old came back at Christmas from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of the game for nine months. But a scan over the weekend revealed there was no damage to his knee but that he had a slight strain in the calf.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said it was a relief for all involved with the squad when the results came back.

He said: “It is positive news if an injury can be positive, but it will need rest but not a long term absence, so that is good.”

