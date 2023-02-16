Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson's injury not as bad as first feared

Wilkinson went down in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw with the league leaders and was visibly upset as he was stretchered off the field.
The 26-year-old came back at Christmas from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of the game for nine months. But a scan over the weekend revealed there was no damage to his knee but that he had a slight strain in the calf.
Walsall boss Michael Flynn said it was a relief for all involved with the squad when the results came back.
He said: “It is positive news if an injury can be positive, but it will need rest but not a long term absence, so that is good.”