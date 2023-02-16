Michael Flynn: Walsall must scrap for every point

Michael Flynn thanks Walsall’s travelling support at Colchester.

The Saddlers are feeling the heat after going five games without a win, with just two goals coming during that time.

A lacklustre 0-0 draw at Colchester followed a point at home to Orient and another stalemate at Northampton before that, with many fans becoming restless for goals.

The Newport and Crewe games have become ‘must win’ rather than ‘must not lose’ as Walsall push for what at the moment seems an elusive play off spot.

But Flynn said nothing is a given in football and Walsall would have to scrap for every point, including in the two home games coming up.

He said: “We have what many people will see as winnable games coming up immediately against Newport, Crewe and then at Hartlepool.

“And we have to make sure we do win them or at least two of them because anything other than that could see us get further behind.

“But there is no guarantee. Graham (Coughlan, Newport manager) has got them organised and difficult to beat.

“They got a good win at Barrow and then came from behind twice to draw with Stevenage so that to me suggests they have a never-say-die attitude.

“You will always have to scrap for whatever you get in this division no matter who you play against and those teams in the lower reaches of the table will fight even harder.

“I am expecting tough games against Newport and Crewe, but I agree we certainly need to get something out of both of them.

“In March, we play Bradford, Stevenage and Swindon in quick succession and we need to have points on the board before those fixtures happen.”

Despite the recent run of indifferent form, Walsall still have two games in hand on teams in the play off places – three on Salford – but are now eight points off the pace.

Flynn said the situation was frustrating for everyone at the club.

He said: “If we could have turned some of the draws into wins we would be up there or nearly there if we win our games in hand but it just hasn’t happened.

“We have got some decent points like at Northampton and against Orient but we need to certainly win our home games and pick up a few away as well