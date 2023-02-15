Former Saddler Troy Deeney ‘racially abused by his own fans’

Troy Deeney

The club captain – a boyhood Blues fan – was targeted as he left the pitch after the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

The St Andrew’s club said in a statement: “After the full-time whistle of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City, Troy Deeney and a number of supporters have reported hearing the 34-year-old subjected to racist abuse.

“The club captain and those inside St. Andrew’s identified this as coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick lower when players were leaving the field of play towards the players’ tunnel.

“This incident has been referred to the relevant authorities and the club will assist in their investigation.

“Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch.

“There is no room for racism in the game.”