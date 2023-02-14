Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Joe Low's goal to be a regular Walsall starter

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall defender Joe Low is hoping his first professional goal on Saturday will be the kick-start towards him earning a regular place in the Saddlers’ line up.

Joe Low celebrates his goal
Joe Low celebrates his goal

The on-loan centre-back, who turns 21 next week, came in for Manny Monthe on Saturday and scored the first-half opener with his head, winning praise as well from his manager.

Low said he was ‘ecstatic’ to get on the scoresheet in front of the home fans and hoped it might help him secure a regular starting berth.

He said: “ I know I had started two games against Leicester and at Salford, but this was another vital one against the league leaders and I was delighted to give us the lead.

“I am a defender obviously, but it is always nice to score if you can and I hope to get a few more to help the team to the heights we want to get to.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News