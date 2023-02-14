Joe Low's goal to be a regular Walsall starter

Joe Low celebrates his goal

The on-loan centre-back, who turns 21 next week, came in for Manny Monthe on Saturday and scored the first-half opener with his head, winning praise as well from his manager.

Low said he was ‘ecstatic’ to get on the scoresheet in front of the home fans and hoped it might help him secure a regular starting berth.

He said: “ I know I had started two games against Leicester and at Salford, but this was another vital one against the league leaders and I was delighted to give us the lead.