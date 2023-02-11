Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 1 - Report

Walsall's Joe Low celebrates his goal

The Saddlers had taken the lead through a Joe Low header on 19 minutes - his first goal since joining from Bristol City - and matched the high flyers in the first period.

But in the second they were forced to defend deeply and to be fair did that well, but the pressure eventually told on 83 minutes when Brighton loanee Ed Turns scored with a well placed shot from the edge of the box.

Owen Evans had to make a brilliant save from Idris El Mizouni in injury time and once again the Welsh goalkeeper had a very good game.

Analysis

Walsall went into the game not having scored in three games including the Leicester cup tie.

Strike due Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens were making their bow in front of the home fans, having played at Northampton last week in a 0-0 draw.

Walsall's Tom Knowles and Orient's Idris El Mizouni

Conor Wilkinson - continuing his rehabilitation from long term injury - started on the bench along with Jacob Maddox who had started last week. There was no place for Manny Monthe who was thought to be ill.

Orient were top of the table at the start of play, seven points ahead of Stevenage who did have three games in hand.

Walsall were starting a run of five games in the next two weeks and attempting to get up the table towards the play offs - they have games in hand on their promotion rivals.

In the corresponding fixture in September, Walsall lost 1-0 at Orient, in the midst of a run which would see them play 12 games without a win.

Walsall manager Michael Flynn had spoken of the need to score and put a run of wins together and his side started in top gear, Tom Knowles looking creative and going down in the box early on but all penalty appeals were turned away.

It was all Walsall in the early stages though not many clear cut chances were being created. The one they did create though led to a goal on 19 minutes.

Knowles again did well down the left and put a ball across the box into the path of Isaac Hutchinson whose cross was headed in by Low - his first goal in a Saddlers' shirt.

Kieran Sadlier tried to reply for Orient four minutes later when he flashed a shot just wide of Evan's right post.

Joe Low gets up to head home

Orient did enjoy a decent spell just after the half hour but Walsall seemed to cope well with it.

The visitors should have equalised though on 42 when George Moncur seemed to waltz through the home defence but put his shot wide of the post when it looked like he would score.

Pressure continued in the second half with Moncur and Sadlier looking dangerous for Orient, though Low also had a header cleared off the line for Walsall.

Walsall's Matty Stevens and Orient's Jayden Sweeney

Evans saved well from Moncur on 59 minutes and four minutes later Sadlier crossed into the box for Orient and Turns' header hit a defender and then the post.

But Orient were looking dangerous now every time they went forward and this told on 83 as Ruel Sotiriou's shot ricocheted across the box and Ed Turns picked it up and shot home from the right hand side into the top corner of the net.

There was worrying news for Walsall two minutes from time when Wilkinson - who had come on as a substitute himself, went down on the far side under a challenge and was eventually stretchered off.

Time added on proved nail biting for the Saddler's fans, Evans producing a wonderful save from a fierce and low El Mizouni shot on 92 minutes, with the resulting corner scrambled away.

Walsall's Conor Wilkinson is stretchered off

They managed to negotiate the rest of the game without conceding despite more visiting pressure and Saddler's may be happy to have secured the point after a second half onslaught

Key Points

3 Penalty shout for Walsall as Tom Knowles went into the box at speed, brushed by Idris El Mizouni and went down in spectacular fashion but appeals were waved away

19 Good work by Knowles again on the right, found Isaac Hutchinson in the box whose pinpoint cross was headed home by Joe Low

23 Orient's Kieran Sadlier just wide of Owen Evan's right post with a drive.

40 Matty Stevens header for Walsall just over after Joe Low headed into his path.

42 Orient's George Moncur waltzes through the Walsall defence and seems certain to score but shoots poorly wide.

59 Good save by Walsall's Evans from Moncur

63 Ed Turns header at the far post for Orient is deflected onto a post

83 Pressure told as Ruel Sotiriou's shot ricocheted across the box and Ed Turns picked it up and shot home from the right hand side into the top corner of the net.

92 Evans makes a vital stop from Idris El Mizouni's low shot which was going in

Teams

Walsall: Evans; White; Gordon; Daniels; Knowles; Comley; Matt (Williams 64); Stevens (Wilkinson 51, McEntee 88); Hutchinson (Songo'o 64); Low; Willmott.

Subs not used: Smith (GK); James-Taylor; McEntee; Allen

Orient: Vigouroux; James; Clay (Lyden 61); Archibald (Sotiriou 54); Moncur (Kelman 76); Mizounil Drinan; Beckles' Sweeney; Sadlier; Turns

Subs not used: Byrne (GK); Ogie;