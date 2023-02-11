Michael Flynn pleased as Walsall injury woes begin to ease

Matty Stevens is getting fitter

Although there are still issues with Josh Labadie who has a long term knee injury, other players are coming back.

Midfielder Liam Kinsella, who was out for a month recently, also with a knee injury, is ‘almost there’ and Conor Wilkinson has been fully involved in the last two games.

Another midfielder in Joe Riley is back in light training and Flynn said he ran him and Matty Stevens into the ground on Wednesday and they responded well.

Flynn said: “Me and Mat(Sadler) went on the run after training, Mat went a bit further as he is fitter than me but it was important to get those lads going because if you can’t run, you can’t play. It is also nice to build them up and support them, be by their side, if you like.

“They responded really well. Matty is still coming back after his long term injury, Conor as well – I know they have been in the team but you have to get them running when they are fit and able so they can last the 90 minutes.

“Conor has been frustrated, only at himself, that he hasn’t been able to come back quicker which shows his character and how much he wants to be involved.

“In all honesty the injury situation is looking a lot better than it has at any point in the season because I can’t remember a time when the majority of the squad were fit.”

The Saddlers held a competitive full scale game in the week, taking advantage of a week free from a game.

Flynn said: “It wasn’t the same as a league game but it was a lot better than just training, there were some good performances in there, some good goals as well and it was important for some of the boys to get 90 minutes under their belt, whoever the opponents were.

“We had a five-a-side as well with some of the staff joining in which is good for the atmosphere in the camp so it was a good week before the game.

“It’s a big one because Orient have done really well at the top of the table and look like they could go on and win it.