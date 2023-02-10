Walsall v Leyton Orient preview: Saddlers hoping for home comforts

Matty Stevens

The Saddlers are four points off the play-offs – with two or three games in hand on each of the teams from fourth to seventh.

They have four in hand on Orient, but the O’s are are 25 points better off than their hosts, so any thoughts Walsall have of a title challenge are remote – although they have a good chance of extending their season.

Concern has been expressed recently at Walsall’s lack of goals – they have failed to score in the last three games, including the FA Cup tie with Leicester.

The new up-front pairing of Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens, who scored 47 goals between them for champions Forest Green Rovers last season, has yet to be fully tested after they were paired together for the first time in the 0-0 draw at Northampton Town. They showed glimpses of a good understanding and high work-rate in a game of few chances, and manager Michael Flynn praised their bravery, saying both would ‘put their head in’ when others would shy away.

The proof though will be the goal tally, which could be the difference between Walsall making the play-offs or not, and the home fans will be keen to see the duo in action.

After the Northampton game, Flynn spoke of the luxury of having a week on the training ground where he was planning to organise a game involving the first team, players who haven’t had much game time recently and the academy squad.

With an increase in the first-team squad – Walsall signed six players during the transfer window – Flynn has been keen to point out players would need to be patient or play or train so well he couldn’t not pick them for a game.

He said the free midweek would give them much-needed time to prepare for the schedule, which sees them play two games a week for the next two, before a break and then another two week period of double-headers.

The next month will shape their season and Flynn also acknowledged they needed to put a run together saying: “We need to get scoring which I’m sure we will and get some wins on the board, and I mean a run of them, particularly with 11 of our games at home.”

Conor Willkinson, Robbie Willmott, Yann Songo’o and Joe Low will all be in contention for the Orient game after dropping to the bench against Northampton, only Wilkinson coming on to make an appearance.

In the away fixture in September, Walsall were on a run of eight games without a win and lost 1-0 to make it nine.