Walsall boss Michael Flynn insists he will continue to 'promote competition for places'

Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Flynn has changed his starting line up in the last few games as players have come into the squad and others have returned back from injury.

Conor Wilkinson has come back from a long term ankle injury after missing eight months of last year with it.

He started at Salford recently but then was on the bench at Northampton where he made a substitute appearance.

Walsall travelled to Northampton with a squad of 18 but left some players at home as they weren’t needed.

Flynn said: “Conor will need to be brought back in slowly after he has been out so long but with the others there is healthy competition for places.

“The new boys in Robbie (Willmott); Joe (Low) and Yann (Songo’o) have all come in and made an impact but they, along with others, may need to exercise patience.