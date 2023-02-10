Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn insists he will continue to 'promote competition for places'

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says he will continue to promote competition for places in his squad.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn
Flynn has changed his starting line up in the last few games as players have come into the squad and others have returned back from injury.

Conor Wilkinson has come back from a long term ankle injury after missing eight months of last year with it.

He started at Salford recently but then was on the bench at Northampton where he made a substitute appearance.

Walsall travelled to Northampton with a squad of 18 but left some players at home as they weren’t needed.

Flynn said: “Conor will need to be brought back in slowly after he has been out so long but with the others there is healthy competition for places.

“The new boys in Robbie (Willmott); Joe (Low) and Yann (Songo’o) have all come in and made an impact but they, along with others, may need to exercise patience.

“There are a lot of games between now and the end of the season and as I have said before, we need the squad to cope with that ideally with competition for all the places in every game.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

