Walsall's Jamille Matt eager for his Bescot bow

Jamille Matt

With a big crowd expected at the Bescot Stadium for the visit of leaders Orient, Matt said it would be a great game to make his bow in front of the home fans.

He said: “I was there watching the Leicester game and the atmosphere that day was absolutely fantastic.

“But I am looking forward to the experience of making my home debut and hopefully getting a few goals.

“As a Sunday league player, going back a few of the finals were held at Bescot so I am looking forward to it as a professional.”

Matt said he was hoping the team would gain some momentum at a vital stage of the season.