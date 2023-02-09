Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Jamille Matt eager for his Bescot bow

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

New signing Jamille Matt is looking forward to his home debut for Walsall on Saturday.

Jamille Matt
Jamille Matt

With a big crowd expected at the Bescot Stadium for the visit of leaders Orient, Matt said it would be a great game to make his bow in front of the home fans.

He said: “I was there watching the Leicester game and the atmosphere that day was absolutely fantastic.

“But I am looking forward to the experience of making my home debut and hopefully getting a few goals.

“As a Sunday league player, going back a few of the finals were held at Bescot so I am looking forward to it as a professional.”

Matt said he was hoping the team would gain some momentum at a vital stage of the season.

He said: “We are playing the leaders at home on Saturday so that should be a motivation at the start of the run in.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News