Tom Knowles happy to be Walsall's 'Mr Versatile'

Walsall's Tom Knowles

The 24-year-old has operated as a right-wing-back in recent weeks after Liam Bennett returned to Cambridge United around Christmas,.

It left the position in boss Michael Flynn’s preferred formation vacant.

Knowles is a naturally left-sided player, but has been happy to cover at wing-back in recent weeks at Salford and Northampton

Hayden White, Jacob Maddox and Robbie Willmott have also filled the position, but Knowles is enjoying the freedom he has been given in the last two games.

He said: “You have to cover a lot of ground which means quite a bit of running but I am enjoying testing myself further forward against other wing-backs and left- backs.

“It is a bit of a learning curve but as long as I am in the team I am a happy boy.

“At Northampton I had a couple of chances myself I should have done better with probably, but it was nice to be able to get in that position as I am naturally an attack-minded player.

“We already have a good forward line with Jamille and Matt, and even before they arrived we were creating chances in games.

“But when you have those types of players up front it gives you confidence as a team and as a defensive unit that they can convert chances when they are created.”

Knowles said a large part of the work done on the training ground lately was based around being solid defensively. He also said set-pieces were important – including the use of his long throw,

He said: “It’s a decent weapon to have for us and it can cause problems for a defence – it is something that has come naturally to me though I used to practice it to get the length on them.

“Anything really that can launch an attack is useful of course but the emphasis on the moment is being solid at the back and creating chances from there when we can,”

Meanwhile, midfielder Sam Perry has joined National League North outfit Leamington on loan until the end of the season.