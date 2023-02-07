Notification Settings

Michael Flynn looking for run of Walsall wins

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn feels now is the time to get a run of wins together that might take them into the play-offs.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn applauds the fans at the final whistle
Starting with the Leyton Orient game on Saturday, the Saddlers have 11 of their remaining 20 fixtures at home.

They are four points off the play-off places with two games in hand on three of the teams in that zone, and three on Salford.

Flynn said they have to take advantage of the extra home games and those they have to catch up on.

He said: “It was a good point at Northampton, but we need to get a winning run together again.

“The next few weeks will be vital. We need to get something at least out of the Orient game and at Colchester, then target wins at home against Newport and Crewe because these games will soon be on us.”

Paul Jenkins

