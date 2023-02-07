Michael Flynn looking for run of Walsall wins

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn applauds the fans at the final whistle

Starting with the Leyton Orient game on Saturday, the Saddlers have 11 of their remaining 20 fixtures at home.

They are four points off the play-off places with two games in hand on three of the teams in that zone, and three on Salford.

Flynn said they have to take advantage of the extra home games and those they have to catch up on.

He said: “It was a good point at Northampton, but we need to get a winning run together again.