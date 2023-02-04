Walsall striker Jamille Matt keen for home success

Jamille Matt

The 33-year-old signed from Forest Green in the transfer window and made his debut at Salford on Tuesday night.

Matt went to school in Walsall and as a Sunday league player appeared in a number of cup finals at the Bescot Stadium.

He said part of the move was coming back to his roots but also linking up with boss Michael Flynn, who he has played against and for.

He said: “When I was at Kidderminster I played against the gaffer and then he signed me for Newport so it is great to be working for him again.

“My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since news of the move was announced and it is great to catch up with people again.