Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall striker Jamille Matt keen for home success

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Jamille Matt feels he is ‘coming home’ to Walsall and is keen to bring success to the Saddlers.

Jamille Matt
Jamille Matt

The 33-year-old signed from Forest Green in the transfer window and made his debut at Salford on Tuesday night.

Matt went to school in Walsall and as a Sunday league player appeared in a number of cup finals at the Bescot Stadium.

He said part of the move was coming back to his roots but also linking up with boss Michael Flynn, who he has played against and for.

He said: “When I was at Kidderminster I played against the gaffer and then he signed me for Newport so it is great to be working for him again.

“My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since news of the move was announced and it is great to catch up with people again.

“But the key to it is to help the club to success at the end of the season.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News