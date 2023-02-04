Northampton Town 0 Walsall 0 - Report

Conor Wilkinson rises as he goes for goal

Had either team been more clinical they might have taken all three points but it is probably fair to say that would have been undeserved.

The Saddlers new front line of Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens looked useful in the time both were on the field with Jacob Maddox, Tom Knowles and Liam Gordon all full of running and gave their all for the cause.

Analysis

It was a much changed Walsall line up that took the field for this vital game at Northampton, who started the day in fourth place.

New loan signing Stevens came in to partner his old team-mate from Forest Green Matt and Conor Wilkinson, Joe Low and Yann Songo'o - all of whom started at Salford on Tuesday - dropped to the bench.

Walsall's Hayden White protests to the referee

Although Walsall have games in hand on the teams above them they can't afford to slip up against promotion rivals. Northampton are one of those and Saddlers' and really needed something out of this game before they take on leaders Leyton Orient at home next weekend.

One of the signings the Cobblers had made this week was D'Margio Wright-Phillips, the grandson of Ian and he started on the bench.

Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson gets past Northampton's Akin Odimayo

The first half was a non-event in terms of chances and excitement. Northampton looked the stronger side throughout but didn't really have any clear-cut chances - and Owen Evans in the Walsall goal looking solid.

On 14 minutes he parried away an effort by Ali Koiki who was given time and space 20 yards out to line it up.

Walsall new boy Stevens saw very little of the ball, as did strike partner Matt. The duo were left to try and create some chances for themselves.

Stevens did well on 32 minutes when he chased a ball forward and got his foot to it in front of a defender but the ball went out.

Walsall striker Matty Stevens

Three minutes before half time Stevens got down the right and crossed the ball in. Matt couldn't quite reach it and it came out to Liam Gordon whose shot flew wide across the goal.

The second half saw Walsall start well. Gordon and Maddox exchanging passes with Matt involved as well, the ball eventually coming out to Issac Hutchinson whose low shot went wide.

Then Tom Knowles picked up a long ball in the box and seemed to think Northampton goalkeeper Tom King was coming out to him, shooting quickly and wide when he could have taken his time.

Matt fed Stevens a low pass on 53 minutes and the new boy saw his shot easily saved

Knowles was having a good game but getting a little frustrated - on 69 minutes he worked himself a chance but saw his shot go wide.

Walsall's Liam Gordon and Northampton's Sam Hoskins

Hutchinson, who was safe in goal in the first half, had very little to do in the second as Northampton struggled to create any real chances and it was Walsall who looked the more dangerous througout the second period.

Northampton substitute Josh Eppiah did go close on 90 minutes when he was played into the box but Evans blocked the low shot with his legs - the first save he needed to make in the second half.

Key Points

14: Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans parries away a effort from 20 yards by Liam Ali Koiki.

42: Gordon's shot flies across goal for Walsall

46: Hutchinson's low shot for Saddlers goes wide.

53: Matt sets up Stevens whose shot is easily saved by King

69: Tom Knowles shot goes wide for Walsall

90 Northampton substitute Josh Eppiah sees shot in box saved by the legs of Evans.

Northampton (4-2-3-1): King; Magloire; Sowerby; Guthrie (c); Sherring; Hoskins; Appere (Yengi 62); Pinnock (Epiah 65) Koiki; McWilliams (Wright Phillps); Odimayo (Fox)

Unused Subs; Leonard; Wright

Walsall (3-4-1-2) Evans; White; Gordon; Daniels (c); Monthe; Knowles; Comley; Maddox; Matt (Wilkinson 58); Stevens (Williams 76); Hutchinson (Willmott 76)