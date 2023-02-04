Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Point at Northampton is a valuable one for Walsall

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn felt it was a valuable point gained at Northampton but with a bit more luck it could have been three.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Flynn thought his side could have won it in the second period when they had a number of chances to the home side's one.

He said: 'I'm not going to complain about a point away from home here and it was an improved performance on Salford as well as we were on it from the start

"But with a bit more composure or luck in front of goal i thought we might have nicked it.

"If the referee had been a bit more consistent as well that would have helped as he made some strange decisions.

"But it is progress against a good, strong, physical side who it was never going to be easy to get a result against.

"And we have a week of training now and we will get some of the players who haven't been play ming a game behind closed doors ready for Orient next week."

