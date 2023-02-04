Michael Flynn: Point at Northampton is a valuable one for Walsall

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn thought his side could have won it in the second period when they had a number of chances to the home side's one.

He said: 'I'm not going to complain about a point away from home here and it was an improved performance on Salford as well as we were on it from the start

"But with a bit more composure or luck in front of goal i thought we might have nicked it.

"If the referee had been a bit more consistent as well that would have helped as he made some strange decisions.

"But it is progress against a good, strong, physical side who it was never going to be easy to get a result against.