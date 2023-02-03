Walsall's Matty Stevens reunited with an old pal Jamille Matt

Manny Monthe and Matty Stevens

The two played together at Forest Green Rovers last season, scoring 47 goals between them as they fired Rovers to the League Two title.

Both have now ended up at the Saddlers – Matt permanently and Stevens on loan after recovering from an ACL injury – and Stevens hopes to rediscover their spark.

“I just think we understood how each other played,” he said. “I knew what Jamma’s strengths were and he knew what mine were.

“I like the fact that Jamma is a big man and when the ball go out wide to get a cross into the box, he attracts a lot of interest and that allows me to free myself up to find the spaces to score goals.

“On and off the pitch, Jamma is a great person and we just clicked from day one.

“I am definitely looking forward to linking up with Jamma again but not just with him but the boys who were here before as well. I have played against a lot of them and I am just excited to get going and I can’t wait to get on that pitch.”

Reflecting on his deadline day move, Stevens added: “I am absolutely delighted to be here.

“I had a few other clubs sniffing around but after speaking to the manager and looking at the league table and the personnel that we have got here, I thought it was the right move for me.

“The gaffer said to me that I obviously know Jamille Matt who I played with last season and a few of the other boys. He said we know what we are going to get from you having followed you for a long time.

“He said to come in, get some minutes under my belt and score some goals.