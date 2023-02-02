Walsall co-chairman Benjamin Boycott: Danny Johnson signing was impossible

Walsall's Danny Johnson celebrates scoring

Boycott – who flew in from the USA for the Leicester game and stayed for the Salford league fixture said he was disappointed they couldn't get Johnson on board.

In an update to fans he said: "All of us, including Danny and myself, wanted to see him return to Walsall.

"The discussion with his parent club was continuously twisting and turning throughout the window, and on several occasions, I believed that it was going to happen.

"Ultimately, the demands set before us were such that it absolutely would not have been in the best interest of the football club to move forward – reaching a reasonable agreement was simply impossible.

"That said, I am extremely pleased , we have bolstered our strike force with the addition of Matty Stevens.