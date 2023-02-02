Notification Settings

Walsall co-chairman Benjamin Boycott: Danny Johnson signing was impossible

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall co-chairman Benjamin Boycott has spoken out about why Danny Johnson didn't return to the Bescot Stadium in the transfer window.

Walsall's Danny Johnson celebrates scoring
Walsall's Danny Johnson celebrates scoring

Boycott – who flew in from the USA for the Leicester game and stayed for the Salford league fixture said he was disappointed they couldn't get Johnson on board.

In an update to fans he said: "All of us, including Danny and myself, wanted to see him return to Walsall.

"The discussion with his parent club was continuously twisting and turning throughout the window, and on several occasions, I believed that it was going to happen.

"Ultimately, the demands set before us were such that it absolutely would not have been in the best interest of the football club to move forward – reaching a reasonable agreement was simply impossible.

"That said, I am extremely pleased , we have bolstered our strike force with the addition of Matty Stevens.

"He and Jamille (Matt) scored many goals together last year in their promotion run at FGR, and we are very excited to see them reunited in our colours."

