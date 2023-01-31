Notification Settings

Walsall facing tough schedule with games in hand

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has acknowledged his team face a tough task until the end of the season.

Michael Flynn
They are now 14th but have at least three games in hand on most of the teams above them, including Salford City who they play tonight.

With Salford in fifth after a 3-2 defeat at Crawley on Saturday, Walsall could go within two points of them if they win at the Peninsular Stadium.

But the games in hand mean two games a week through February and March and Flynn said on Saturday: “It’s going to be a tough time in terms of the number of games we have to play, but I have every faith in the players and squad we have that we can cope.”

Forward Jamille Matt is expected to be in contention for his first game tonight since joining from Forest Green Rovers.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

