Walsall facing tough schedule with games in hand

Michael Flynn

They are now 14th but have at least three games in hand on most of the teams above them, including Salford City who they play tonight.

With Salford in fifth after a 3-2 defeat at Crawley on Saturday, Walsall could go within two points of them if they win at the Peninsular Stadium.

But the games in hand mean two games a week through February and March and Flynn said on Saturday: “It’s going to be a tough time in terms of the number of games we have to play, but I have every faith in the players and squad we have that we can cope.”