Salford v Walsall preview: No time to dwell on FA Cup success

Saddlers put on a battling display in their FA Cup defeat to Leicester City at the weekend. Right, Michael Flynn now has eyes on Salford City tonight.

Flynn will leave the counting of money made from the tie and all thoughts of ifs, buts and maybes aside as he prepares his side for an arguably bigger game than the Leicester tie, at Salford City tonight.

Salford are where Walsall want to be, in the play-off mix but only five points ahead of the Saddlers, who have three games in hand.

After Saturday’s game, Flynn was in contemplative mood, acknowledging Walsall have a tough schedule ahead to the end of the season and that they ‘may need a couple of players’ to add to the squad.

He said: “We are up against it now because of the schedule but I have a great bunch of players who give me everything and with one or two additions I hope to bring in we can see it through.”

Flynn has said before that the transfer window has proved a fairly frustrating time for him, missing out on two unnamed players recently.

And a large part of the time is thought to have been spent negotiating to get Danny Johnson back to the club on a permanent basis. Johnson scored 15 goals in his time on loan and Flynn has made no secret of his pursuit of a permanent deal. So far that effort has proved futile, with Flynn calling the fee Mansfield are demanding for Johnson – an unused substitute in their win over Doncaster on Saturday – ‘extortionate.’

Flynn said: “It’s down to one man, the Mansfield chairman.

“We thought we had an agreement but that seems to have changed and now he has put an extortionate price on his head which I can tell you now, nobody will pay.”

Three of Flynn’s recent recruits though saw action on Saturday. Joe Low and Robbie Willmott started against Leicester and Yann Songo’o came on as substitute. All impressed against the Premier League side, with Willmott seemingly easily slotting in to the side as he links up once more with his former boss.

They will be in contention for the game tonight along with striker Jamille Matt, who could finally make his Saddlers debut.

Matt has had a frustrating time in terms of game time since he joined from Forest Green.

The paperwork wasn’t completed in time for him to make his debut in the clash with Tranmere then two games against Swindon and AFC Wimbledon were called off due to the weather and he was cup-tied for the Leicester game.

Centre-back Manny Monthe served his one-match suspension against Leicester and will come into contention for the game, with Connor Wilkinson – who came on as substitute and impressed – also looking for a starting berth.