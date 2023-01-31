Salford 1 Walsall 0 - Report

Salford v Walsall match action (pic Owen Russell)

Home goalkeeper Alex Cairns played a huge role in denying Saddlers at least a point with two fine saves, the first from new boy Jamille Matt and the second from Jacob Maddox.

Matt put in a lively performance, though he faded a bit in a scrappy second half on a difficult pitch and deteriorating conditions as the game went on.

It wasn't a classic and Salford gained their win by coming out of the blocks firing and getting the early goal.

Walsall were aiming to put those thoughts of their FA Cup exit at home to Leicester City behind them and it was a much-changed team.

Yann Songo'o came in for his first start after coming on as substitute against the Foxes and Matt finally made his debut after postponements and being cup tied for Leicester.

Conor Wilkinson started and Andy Williams, Brandon Comley, Isaac Hutchinson and Robbie Willmott dropped to the bench.

Michael Flynn was celebrating his 300th game as a football manager and 50th with the Saddlers but wouldn't have been thinking of that on a cold night in Salford and on transfer deadline day, when he had already said he hoped to make one or two signings.

Those didn't appear to have transpired before the game and Salford started the better, looking to steamroller the Walsall defence with a direct approach.

The home side took the lead on five minutes when captain Ibou Touray got down the left and put a short high cross in for giant striker Smith to direct his header past Owen Evans' grasp and make it 1-0.

Walsall were defending desperately in the early stages, and were getting caught on the counter attack, Ethan Galbraith looking dangerous in the centre and Luke Bolton putting telling crosses over from the right that Walsall were having trouble dealing with.

Tom Knowles had Walsall's first chance on 17 minutes when Matt neatly headed the ball into his path but he shot wide.

Knowles in fact with his long throws and corners was looking Walsall's main danger in the first half on an uneven pitch which made passing difficult but Salford look quick up front and were more of a threat than the Saddlers.

In the last 10 minutes of the first half though the pattern of play suddenly changed, starting with Hayden White swinging in a cross which had to be punched away by Alex Cairns in the Salford goal.

It was to be Cairns who denied Walsall an equaliser and Matt a debut goal two minutes before the break with a wonderful save from a snap shot in the box with the aftermath seeing Manny Monthe's shot stopped on the line.

Joe Low, who has impressed since joining from Bristol City put a shot wide from Knowle's corner.

Just before the break though Evans had to make a save with his knees from another counter attack when blocking Callum Martin's shot.

Walsall came out for the second half looking for an early equaliser and Matt tried to breakthrough but was blocked as he tried to bear down on goal – earning Ryan Leak the first booking of the game.

The scrappy nature of the game continued with a number of flare-ups off the ball between two teams who in truth looked fairly evenly matched. Chances were few and far between as the half wore, on Salford digging in to protect their lead and Walsall struggling to create clear-cut chances, though the work-rate and commitment was again first class.

Wilkinson, making his first start since long term injury had a chance on 58 minutes when he cleverly brought a long ball down that Leak struggled to head away, but his shot went wide.

Knowles, who was covering plenty of ground all over the pitch had a chance himself shortly after when Monthe put in a clever angled cross which he headed at the goalkeeper

Two chances which could have changed the game came within a minute of each other.

On 80 minutes, Salford substitute Conor McAleny put a shot just wide of Owen Evan's left hand post.

Almost immediately Jacob Maddox at the other end saw a shot again brilliantly save by Cairns, with the rebound eventually cleared.

The nine minutes of injury time stayed frantic. with half chances either end but defences on top and Walsall were not able to get a deserved point.

Teams

Salford: Cairns; Touray (c); Watt; Watson; Galbraith; Smith; Bolton (Barry 88); Leak; Morton (McAleny 72) McLoughlin; Vassell

Subs: Torrance (GK; Lund; Hendry; Bailey; Barry; Berkoe

Walsall: Evans; White; Gordon (Willmott 65); Daniels; Monthe; Wilkinson (Hutchinson 65); Knowles; Maddox; Matt; Low (Williams 85); Songo'o