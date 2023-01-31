Notification Settings

Mansfield's Danny Johnson sends emotional message to Walsall fans

By Derek Bish

Danny Johnson has sent a heartfelt message to Walsall after a permanent move to the Saddlers failed to materialise.

Danny Johnson scores
Johnson, 29, scored 15 goals during the first half of the season before returning to parent club Mansfield Town on January 15 - the day after earning Walsall a point at Tranmere Rovers.

And despite trying to strike a deal for the forward to come back to the Poundland Bescot Stadium permanently, the Saddlers were ultimately priced out of the move.

Writing on Twitter, Johnson said: "I would like to thank everyone at Walsall for my time at the club, I’ve loved it. A club I’ll always look out for now. To the fans you’ve been amazing from day one. Get behind the staff and the lads for the rest of the season and I hope you have a strong finish! #Saddlers"

