Walsall 0-1 Leicester - player ratings

Owen Evans

Made some great saves to keep Walsall in the game in the second half, almost got to the penalty and couldn’t do anything about the deflection for the goal.

Composed 8

Hayden White

Was facing millions of pounds worth of forward talent yet didn’t look out of place. Covered plenty of ground.

Tenacious 7

Liam Gordon

Found it hard to make much progress in terms of assists but, again, very hard working.

Full of running 7

Donervon Daniels

Another one who got through plenty of work, and needed to against a speedy Leicester attack.

Leader 7

Tom Knowles

In and out the game but was productive up front and unlucky with a shot which almost found its way in.

Unlucky 7

Andy Williams

A little more composure with a volley, which was a tough chance, would have seen him on the scoresheet again.

Unfortunate 7

Brandon Comley

Found it tough to step up against the Premier League outfit – was unfortunate for the goal which came off him.

Struggled 6

Jacob Maddox

Found it hard to shine, although he produced some magic in patches but tough against quality players.

Persevered 6

Isaac Hutchinson

Another who found it hard to make progress against a Premier League defence.

Frustrated 7

Joe Low

First home game for the recent signing from Bristol City and a tough game to start in but was dependable.

Dependable 7

Robbie Willmott

Knows what it takes to beat Leicester and lively performance in both halves before being taken off

Lively 8

