Walsall 0-1 Leicester - player ratings

Owen Evans
Made some great saves to keep Walsall in the game in the second half, almost got to the penalty and couldn’t do anything about the deflection for the goal.
Composed 8
Hayden White
Was facing millions of pounds worth of forward talent yet didn’t look out of place. Covered plenty of ground.
Tenacious 7
Liam Gordon
Found it hard to make much progress in terms of assists but, again, very hard working.
Full of running 7
Donervon Daniels
Another one who got through plenty of work, and needed to against a speedy Leicester attack.
Leader 7
Tom Knowles
In and out the game but was productive up front and unlucky with a shot which almost found its way in.
Unlucky 7
Andy Williams
A little more composure with a volley, which was a tough chance, would have seen him on the scoresheet again.
Unfortunate 7
Brandon Comley
Found it tough to step up against the Premier League outfit – was unfortunate for the goal which came off him.
Struggled 6
Jacob Maddox
Found it hard to shine, although he produced some magic in patches but tough against quality players.
Persevered 6
Isaac Hutchinson
Another who found it hard to make progress against a Premier League defence.
Frustrated 7
Joe Low
First home game for the recent signing from Bristol City and a tough game to start in but was dependable.
Dependable 7
Robbie Willmott
Knows what it takes to beat Leicester and lively performance in both halves before being taken off
Lively 8
Substitutes
Yann Ongo’o (for Williams, 60) Only signed in the week and looked accomplished 7; Conor Wilkinson (for Hutchinson, 60) Wasn’t far away from scoring 7; Douglas James-Taylor (for Comley, 74) Contributed to attack in final 10 minutes. 6; Ronan Maher (for Willmott, 80) Nice ball in near the end which was almost turned in 7; Taylor Allen (for Maddox, 80) Helped pressure Leicester late on 7. Subs not used: Riley; McEntee.