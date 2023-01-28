FA Cup: Walsall 0 Leicester 1 - Report

Joe Low

Leicester stepped up the quality in the second half and got the win through a goal from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, though it took a defection on its way into the net from the edge of the area.

Walsall were never outplayed, had two penalty shouts and battled all the way but their Premier League opponents had just too much quality when it counted.

Analysis

On this date 45 years ago Walsall beat Leicester 1-0 in the fourth round at Fellows Park to book a game at Arsenal in the next stage and were hoping for a similar result this time.

Boss Michael Flynn has history with Leicester as well - his Newport side beat The Foxes 2-1 in the third round at Rodney Parade in the 2018-19 season.

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward (centre)and Walsall's Tom Knowles battle for the ball

Walsall were without Manny Monthe through suspension, Liam Kinsella through injury and new signing Jamille Matt through being cup tied - Joe Low and Robbie Willmott were given home debuts.

Leicester were going through a bad patch in the Premier League not having won for five games whilst Walsall had only lost one game in ten in all competitions so on form at least this was a recipe for a possible upset.

Walsall were first out the blocks attacking wise with Robbie Wilmott - part of the Newport team who beat Leicester under Flynn - enjoying a good start on his first start and home appearance.

Robbie Willmott and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

He was looking dangerous with crosses from the right-hand side, though they were cleared by the Leicester defence. There was also an early penalty shout for the Saddlers when Tom Knowles went down in the box but nothing was given.

From the first Walsall corner on 10 minutes, the ball came out to Knowles whose side footed shot was parried by Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and hit a home player to go out for a corner.

Leicester inevitably came into the game, enjoying plenty of possession in the rest of the half but were wasteful when they did have chances.

A half-volley from captain Youri Tielemans went well wide and a shot from Patson Daka in the box ended up going out for a corner. On 35 minutes Daka again had a shot after cleverly bring the ball down in the box, his half volley went just wide.

Hayden White

Two minutes after half time, Isaac Hutchinson was adjudged to have fouled Daka in the box, though it looked to be on the line, the linesman giving the decision.

Tielemans took the penalty but it hit Evans' right hand post with the keeper beaten.

Almost immediately Walsall hit back with Willmott getting down the right and putting a cross over for Andy Williams but his shot flew just wide.

Leicester were really settling into the game though and looking dangerous every time they went forward, with Evans producing a great double save from Tielemens and Daka on 54 minutes.

Kelechi Iheanacho (right) scores

A triple substitution from Leicester on the hour paid dividends for them when one of the three gave them the lead on 67 minutes. Kelechi Iheanacho had already gone close with a shot but produced another one from the edge of the box that took a deflection off Brandon Comley and looped over Evans into the net.

Walsall went in search of the equaliser but it was Leicester who continued to create the best chances although Evans stood strong again on 84 minutes when Liam Gordon stumbled in the box, Dennis Praet fed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall whose shot he blocked.

Tom Knowles

Three minutes from time, a Walsall corner came out to substitute Ronan Maher who put the ball into the box and Connor Wilkinson's flick on almost beat Iversen but he grabbed it at the second attempt.

In injury time, Dewsbury-Hall should have increased Leicester's lead when he put a shot poorly wide and with the last kick of the game, Wilkinson saw a free kick go past the post.

A dejected Joe Low at the final whistle

Teams

Walsall (3-4-1-2): Evans; White; Gordon; Daniels; Knowles; Williams; Comley; Maddox; Hutchinson; Low; Willmott.

Leicester (4-4-2): Iversen; Faes; Barnes; Tielemans; Maddison; Amartey; Daka; Dewsbury- Hall; Mendy; Castagne; Thomas

Walsall substitutes: Songo'o (for Williams 60); Wilkinson (for Hutchinson 60); James-Taylor (for Comley 74) Allen (For Maddox 80) Maher (for Willmott 80); Riley; McEnteee; Smith (GK)