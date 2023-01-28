Brendan Rodgers lauds Walsall following Leicester's narrow FA Cup victory

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s deflected 68th minute goal saw the Premier League club progress to the fifth round with a 1-0 win at the Bescot Poundland Stadium.

But the Saddlers were always in the game and Rodgers acknowledged the home side’s efforts post-match.

He said: “We saw in the last round (against Gillingham) the difficulty these games can provide teams from the Premier League.

“We always have a strong team out and Walsall today, give them huge credit. Michael has done an excellent job since coming in here.

“I thought we were good in the second half. The method to our game was better. We adapted a couple of things at half-time and we started to threaten a bit more.”

Leicester missed the chance to take the lead five minutes into the second half when Youri Tielemans fired a penalty against the post.

Iheanacho, who has now scored 17 goals in the FA Cup since 2016, eventually broke the deadlock when his shot deflected off Brandon Comley and over goalkeeper Owen Evans.

“The guys coming off the bench made a really big impact for us,” said Rodgers.