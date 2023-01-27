Michael Flynn wants Walsall to 'savour every moment' of Leicester FA Cup clash

Walsall’s players get stuck in at their Essington training base yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s huge FA Cup tie

The Saddlers will be backed by a sell-out crowd at the Poundland Bescot Stadium for tomorrow’s fourth-round tie, with boss Flynn looking to dump the Foxes out of the competition for the second time, having previously achieved the feat with Newport four years ago.

Flynn claims his team will need to show the same ‘never-say-die’ attitude which has already seen them knock out League Two rivals Carlisle and Stockport and League One Wycombe to reach this stage.

The boss said: “What I will say to the players before the game is enjoy the moment, savour the atmosphere and play with enjoyment – the hard work of preparation will have been done and anything can happen on the day.”

He added: “This season we have won two of the three ties away from home and have had to come from behind against Carlisle when it looked like we might go out.

“That has been a feature of our performances recently, persistence and a never-say-die attitude – we will need that and more against Leicester.

“They will be up for it, they won the competition fairly recently and I can’t imagine they will play a youth team so whoever they put out, it is going to be a tough game.”

The attendance at Bescot will be among the largest in the ground’s history and the biggest since at least the 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea in September, 2015, which was watched by 10,525.

It was confirmed this week the tie will also be broadcast on the BBC red button, though Flynn remains bemused as to why it was not picked for one of the main channels.

The Saddlers will receive £32,500 for the red button coverage, less than a third of the £110,000 awarded to clubs involved in those games initially chosen by broadcasters.

Flynn said: “Whoever made that decision for Walsall v Leicester to not be on TV has lost sight of the magic of the cup, what it is and what it is meant to do.

“I saw a stat the other day that since 2005, Manchester United have had every game bar one televised. I mean, come on!

“We want the game to grow. Somebody has lost sight of the magic. Don’t lose sight of the FA Cup why it is the greatest competition.